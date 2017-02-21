Man held after gun shot in Vegas fight between rapper, group
A Florida man has been jailed on felony and misdemeanour charges after he fired a shot during a fight between the hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip convention centre, police said Wednesday. The gunshot was fired in the air and no one was reported to have been injured during the fracas Tuesday afternoon outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas police Officer Danny Cordero said.
