Let Tri-Rail make case on big contract | Editorial
The flashpoint is the decision last week by Tri-Rail's governing board - the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority - to award its seven-year, $511 million operating contract after eliminating all of the six bidders except one. Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Boxold responded by warning that the move could jeopardize the $42 million Tri-Rail expects from the state next year for operating expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|187CAT
|421
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Jan 31
|Mict
|4
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC