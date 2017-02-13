Lantana air firms to Frankel: help us...

Lantana air firms to Frankel: help us survive Trump Palm Beach stays

9 hrs ago

Frankel Monday at Lantana Airport with "fixed base" manager Jonathan Miller, PBC Commissioner Dave Kerner Businesses at the Lantana airport had a message for Lois Frankel to take to President Donald Trump : you're putting us out of business. At a meeting Monday at the airport, about two dozen people who own or operate businesses there told U.S. Rep. Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, that two straight weekend of stays by the president at his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago compound have cost them thousands of dollars , and customers worried about continued visits already have fled to other airports.

