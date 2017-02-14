Just how secure is Mar-a-Lago, House ...

Just how secure is Mar-a-Lago, House Oversight chairman asks

Norwalk Citizen News

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz wants to know more about the security measures at Mar-a-Lago, which President Donald Trump calls the "Winter White House." The Utah Republican asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to describe the security protocols in place to protect sensitive information while the president is at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort that he owns and has visited two weekends in a row.

