Japan first lady's praise for school removed amid scandal

In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe step off of Air Force One as they arrive in West Palm Beach, Fla. An endorsement by Akie of a new elementary school run by a man with ultra-nationalistic views has been removed from the school's website amid an escalating controversy over the low price the school paid for government land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.