Insurer Citizens pushes for tougher laws as switch offers dwindle

14 hrs ago

Top officers at state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. advocated for laws to fix what they call abuses in South Florida claims Wednesday as offers from private insurers to take its customers dwindled to 15,000 from a single company in April. Citizens blames inflated claims for hazards like plumbing leaks for raising premiums across the board and posing "a real threat to the affordability of insurance," Citizens board chairman Chris Gardner told The Palm Beach Post editorial board Wednesday.

