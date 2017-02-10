Harrop: Whoever's making the calls at the White House is messing up
Last Saturday night, Donald Trump attended the Red Cross Ball at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. On Sunday, he watched the Super Bowl at his West Palm Beach golf course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|1 hr
|berklee
|21
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|21 hr
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Sat
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC