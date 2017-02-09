George Hunter, one of the top senior ...

George Hunter, one of the top senior defensive backs in Palm Beach...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

George Hunter, one of the top senior defensive backs in Palm Beach County, is facing charges for trying to sell six stolen iPhones to a Boynton Beach detective, according to an arrest report. A former Atlantic and Boynton Beach star who finished his high school career in the fall, Hunter is charged with two counts of dealing in stolen property on the internet and was released Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16) 17 hr el chapo Gorka 10
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 3
Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13) Feb 4 Musikologist 8
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump Feb 4 Dirty Norcross 1
to mr trump Feb 3 we trump busters 2
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Feb 3 LezBeAlone 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC