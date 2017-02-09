George Hunter, one of the top senior defensive backs in Palm Beach...
George Hunter, one of the top senior defensive backs in Palm Beach County, is facing charges for trying to sell six stolen iPhones to a Boynton Beach detective, according to an arrest report. A former Atlantic and Boynton Beach star who finished his high school career in the fall, Hunter is charged with two counts of dealing in stolen property on the internet and was released Wednesday.
