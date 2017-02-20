Forest Fire Burns in Ocean County: NJ Officials
In a Nixle alert issued at 11:25 a.m., the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said the road is closed from Whiting to Barnegat Township. Around 3:30 p.m. traffic monitoring website 511nj.org reported that Route 70 was showing delays in both directions near County Road 539 on account of traffic detouring around the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Sat
|Retribution
|19
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC