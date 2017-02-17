Flight restrictions means more traffi...

Flight restrictions means more traffic in Stuart

17 hrs ago

There's more air traffic going into a Stuart airport thanks to Presidential Temporary Flight Restrictions in place whenever President Donald Trump comes to town. At Lantana Airport, Michelle Edwards with Palm Beach Flights Training says she's been trying to find ways to keep business going.

Palm Beach Discussions

Palm Beach, FL

