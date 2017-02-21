Feds may face a rougha NAFTA renegoti...

Feds may face a rougha NAFTA renegotiate, former PM Brian Mulroney says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney pauses while speaking following the announcement of the $60 million Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and Mulroney Hall at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Mulroney says the federal government may face a "rough negotiation" when it comes to NAFTA, but he believes Canada will nonetheless emerge with strong ties to the U.S. and Mexico.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese TORONTO - Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says Ottawa may face a "rough negotiation" when it comes to NAFTA, but he believes Canada will emerge with better relationships with the United States and Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Mon Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Feb 17 Nosweat 3
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC