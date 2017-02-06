Fashion-themed trip on Queen Mary 2 ship to host Iris Apfel
The Queen Mary 2 ship is offering a fashion-themed trans-Atlantic crossing with a celebrity guest who's practically fashion royalty herself: 95-year-old Iris Apfel. The inimitable Apfel is known for her irreverent style mixing haute couture with oversized costume jewelry and her trademark large round glasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, Burger & ...
|3 hr
|Logic Analysis
|1
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC