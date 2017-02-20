Expect delays later as President Trump leaves Palm Beach
President Donald Trump is slated to leave Palm Beach today, so residents should expect slowdowns at some point as his motorcade travels from Mar-a-Lago to Palm Beach International Airport. Stay with The Palm Beach Post for updates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|4 hr
|JULIO
|21
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC