Driver in Boynton given $606 ticket for driving through school zone
Boynton Beach Police on Monday afternoon gave four drivers tickets for speeding in the 20-mph zone at Crosspointe Elementary on South Congress Ave. One driver hit 50 mph, which is a $606 ticket. The same happened at Imagine Chancellor Charter School on High Ridge Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Tue
|Mict
|4
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC