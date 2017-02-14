Donald Trump Crashing Weddings In Mar-a-Lago? See Odd Pics With Bride & Wedding Party

Is Donald Trump filming 'Wedding Crashers 2'? The President made an unexpected pitstop at a wedding when he was in Palm Beach, FL, on Feb. 11, and he even made a speech! The internet went wild after photos and videos of a very happy Trump with a bride and her wedding party surfaced and you have to see it all right here! Move over Vince Vaughn , 46, and Owen Wilson , 48, because Donald Trump , 70, is the latest wedding crasher maybe! The president was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear with a blushing bride and her wedding party at Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, FL over the weekend [Feb. 11].

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.