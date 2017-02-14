Donald Trump Crashing Weddings In Mar-a-Lago? See Odd Pics With Bride & Wedding Party
Is Donald Trump filming 'Wedding Crashers 2'? The President made an unexpected pitstop at a wedding when he was in Palm Beach, FL, on Feb. 11, and he even made a speech! The internet went wild after photos and videos of a very happy Trump with a bride and her wedding party surfaced and you have to see it all right here! Move over Vince Vaughn , 46, and Owen Wilson , 48, because Donald Trump , 70, is the latest wedding crasher maybe! The president was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear with a blushing bride and her wedding party at Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, FL over the weekend [Feb. 11].
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|5 hr
|Rose3664
|2
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|7 hr
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|46
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|23 hr
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Feb 12
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC