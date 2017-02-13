Despite Trump's vow to kill ACA, the American Cancer Society held annual fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
Jonathan Peltz at the Miami New Times : "'Donald Trump' and 'protecting patients' access to health care' are two phrases that aren't generally associated with each other. But that fact didn't seem to bother the American Cancer Society , which hosted its fundraiser Rock Palm Beach at Trump's Mar-a-Lago [on February 10]."
