Deputy shooting draws new scrutiny after lawyer obtains video of encounter

A lawyer representing the family of a man shot dead by a deputy says he has obtained surveillance video that calls into question authorities' use of force in the Dec. 31 encounter. Ricky Whidden "was running away and he was shot in the back," said Stuart Kaplan, an attorney representing Whidden's family.

