Deputy shooting draws new scrutiny after lawyer obtains video of encounter
A lawyer representing the family of a man shot dead by a deputy says he has obtained surveillance video that calls into question authorities' use of force in the Dec. 31 encounter. Ricky Whidden "was running away and he was shot in the back," said Stuart Kaplan, an attorney representing Whidden's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|to mr trump
|4 hr
|we trump busters
|2
|from the people of seattle
|5 hr
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|8 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Thu
|187CAT
|421
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC