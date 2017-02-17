Culinary students turn up the heat on Palm Beach County superintendent
Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens turned into a culinary battleground on Friday, as Superintendent Robert Avossa competed against students from Dwyer's culinary program in cooking competition.
