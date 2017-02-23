City commissioner: Wawa wants to open in Boynton Beach
Wally the Wawa mascot stands in front of sign during a groundbreaking ceremony at the southeast corner of Belvedere Rd. and Australian Ave. July 13, 2016 that marked the construction of the first five Wawa locations in Palm Beach County. Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach Post Boynton Beach Commissioner Joe Casello told The Palm Beach Post he met with Wawa representatives this week to discuss the company opening a location in Boynton.
