Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Che...

Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Check to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL- In a recent ceremony, Braman Motorcars General Manager, Stephen Grossman presented the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society President/CEO, Andrew Aiken with a $25,000 check as part of a multi-year commitment in support of the Zoo's mission to provide quality care and a natural habitat for the four Malayan tigers that call Palm Beach Zoo home. "We thank lead corporate sponsor Braman Motorcars Palm Beach & Jupiter for their multi-year commitment which helped us double the size of the original exhibit, as well as, the amount of behind-the-scenes space for tiger housing" said Andrew Aiken, Zoo President and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 13 hr Justice4BadCats 423
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Feb 20 Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'... Feb 14 RUSSKI PUPPET 6
News Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11) Feb 11 Phart Holy 23
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,103,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC