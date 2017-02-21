Boynton man arrested after fatal shooting, police say
Shedrick Lamont Moss, 35, is accused of shooting two men around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Northeast Fourth Court. Shedrick Lamont Moss, 35, is accused of shooting two men around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Northeast Fourth Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|10 hr
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC