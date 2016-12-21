Body-builder pleads guilty in connection with treatment center scam | Post...

Body-builder pleads guilty in connect...

A model and body-builder, who worked as a salesman for a Boca Raton medical laboratory, on Monday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health-care fraud in connection with what federal prosecutors claim was a far-reaching scheme to use people in recovery to bilk insurance companies out of millions. Federal officials raid a sober home at 1501 N. Federal Hwy., Lake Worth, on Dec. 21, 2016.

