Birkhold, Soodeen receive USHWA Flori...

Birkhold, Soodeen receive USHWA Florida Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

The Florida Chapter of the United States Harness Racing Writers Association has announced the recipients of its 2016 Allen J. Finkelson Scholarship Awards. The scholarship fund was established in memory of Hall of Famer Allen J. Finkelson, the former Vice President of Public Relations at Pompano Park, and longtime Chairman of the Board of the national USHWA organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16) Thu el chapo Gorka 10
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 3
Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13) Feb 4 Musikologist 8
Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump Feb 4 Dirty Norcross 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
to mr trump Feb 3 we trump busters 2
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Feb 3 LezBeAlone 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 10 at 3:25PM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC