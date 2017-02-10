Birkhold, Soodeen receive USHWA Florida Scholarships
The Florida Chapter of the United States Harness Racing Writers Association has announced the recipients of its 2016 Allen J. Finkelson Scholarship Awards. The scholarship fund was established in memory of Hall of Famer Allen J. Finkelson, the former Vice President of Public Relations at Pompano Park, and longtime Chairman of the Board of the national USHWA organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Thu
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC