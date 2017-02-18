Back on The Campaign Trail Already, Trump Touts Promises Kept

President Donald Trump, after a rocky first month in office, returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to deliver another attack on the media and tout his White House accomplishments in the friendly and familiar atmosphere of a rally with supporters. Landing on Air Force One as the sun set near a hangar filled with thousands of people, Trump reveled in the crowd and listed promises he had kept, including starting the process of building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, deporting immigrants, and pulling the country out of a trade agreement with Asian nations.

