Back on The Campaign Trail Already, Trump Touts Promises Kept
President Donald Trump, after a rocky first month in office, returned to the campaign trail on Saturday to deliver another attack on the media and tout his White House accomplishments in the friendly and familiar atmosphere of a rally with supporters. Landing on Air Force One as the sun set near a hangar filled with thousands of people, Trump reveled in the crowd and listed promises he had kept, including starting the process of building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, deporting immigrants, and pulling the country out of a trade agreement with Asian nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|12 hr
|Retribution
|19
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Feb 11
|Steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC