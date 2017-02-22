At tasting with live music, chef to introduce cuisine of his native Puerto Rico
If anyone in our neck of the woods understands the tantalizing mash-up that is Puerto Rican cuisine-it's a blend of Spanish, African, TaA no and American influences-it's chef Christian Quinones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mon
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|Phart Holy
|23
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC