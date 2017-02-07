Astros' first Spring Training workout is on Feb. 15
The 2017 Spring Training will be the Astros inaugural season in the new Ballpark of the Palm Beaches located in West Palm Beach, FL. The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches will be the new Spring Training home of the Astros and Nationals.
