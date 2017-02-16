Anti-Trump Protesters Cost Palm Beach Big Bucks
Police in Palm Beach where President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club is located say monitoring protesters who rail against the president has become quite expensive for the tony town of multi-millionaires. The Palm Beach Daily News says while the island resort community allows the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to handle most security measures with the Secret Service when Trump jets in, it does provide one officer and a paramedic.
