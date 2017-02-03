Amid uproar, Trump plays golf

President Trump quietly slipped out to play golf Sunday morning as a storm raged over his comparison of Americans to Russian President Putin and the decision by a federal appeals court to uphold a suspension of his travel ban. Trump went to play for the second day in a row at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

