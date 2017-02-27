AAA says Gas Prices to rise 35-70 cents in Spring
Refineries are easing into maintenance season, which normally signals a gradual increase in prices at the pump. Throughout the past five years, gas prices rose 35-70 cents from February to Memorial Day, and motorists should expect the same this year.
