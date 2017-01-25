WPB pill mill doctor John Christensen handed 4-year sentence in overdose deaths

Accused West Palm Beach pill mill doctor John Christensen on Wednesday was sentenced to four years in prison - a punishment that dismayed those who lost children to drug use but who also acknowledged it was better than the one-year term the former physician was to receive. John Christensen, doctor accused in the manslaughter deaths of patients at his pain management practices, at a 2014 hearing At a brief hearing, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Dina Keever allowed Christensen to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter in connection with two overdose deaths and to a charge of conspiracy to traffic in oxycodone.

