Woman smears bananas on cars at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, police say
Kelly Weidman, 48, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after police said she smeared bananas on cars at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL and refused to leave. Kelly Weidman, 48, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after police said she smeared bananas on cars at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL and refused to leave.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
