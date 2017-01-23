Woman smears bananas on cars at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, police say

Kelly Weidman, 48, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after police said she smeared bananas on cars at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL and refused to leave. Kelly Weidman, 48, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after police said she smeared bananas on cars at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL and refused to leave.

