Woman charged with trying to hire hit man won't move trial

Attorneys for a Florida woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her then-husband say they will not ask to move her third trial out of Palm Beach County. Dalia Dippolito's attorneys said in a statement Tuesday that they believe they can get a fair trial in Palm Beach County and will not ask Judge Glenn Kelley for a change of venue.

