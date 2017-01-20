Why was an - attacked' administrator removed from Lake Worth High?
Two months later, the school's principal is still absent while an investigation continues, teachers are being questioned by school district investigators, and the campus is awash in rumors. Also missing from the school: Terence Hart, the assistant principal who was attacked by the student on Nov. 22. A few weeks after the incident, he was removed and reassigned to an alternative school for at-risk teens, a move that many saw as a demotion.
