Why Jackie Evancho's transgender sist...

Why Jackie Evancho's transgender sister won't be attending Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old singer who rode success on NBC's America's Got Talent to international stardom, has become the target of intense criticism over her decision to perform the national anthem at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January. Juliet Evancho, 18, has always defended her little sister, but she is dealing with blowback of another kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 5 hr The One 6
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 22 hr Areola6750 151
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Wed Chamber of Commerce 1
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Jan 4 Answer101 125
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC