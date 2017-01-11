Whitfield recovering after fall from hoverboard breaks back
School board member Erica Whitfield read with students at Poinciana Elementary in 2015 as part of a Children's Services Council literacy event. School Board member Erica Whitfield has suffered a broken back after falling off a hoverboard the day after Christmas, Palm Beach County School Superintendent Robert Avossa told those gathered for a board meeting and workshop Wednesday.
