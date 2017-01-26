White House: Holocaust statement left out Jews because others murdered, too
The White House on Saturday said President Donald Trump's statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day didn't mention Jews because they weren't the only group targeted and murdered by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime. "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered," a spokeswoman for the administration, Hope Hicks, told CNN.
