We will get the job done - " Trump
After a combative start to his presidency, Donald Trump delivered a more unifying message Sunday and sought to reassure Americans he was up to the daunting task ahead as he turned to the business of government. Speaking in the White House East Room during a swearing-in ceremony for top aides, the president warned his staff of future challenges but declared he believed they were ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|11 hr
|Listen
|11
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|14 hr
|sisi
|1
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC