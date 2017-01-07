Trump's Recall Of Appointed Ambassadors Is A Time-Honored Tradition

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria President-elect Donald Trump's requirement that all politically appointed ambassadors leave their posts by Inauguration Day is historically the normal precedent, but that hasn't stopped critics from crying foul.

