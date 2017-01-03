Trump's last-chance intelligence briefing
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters last month at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. President-elect Donald Trump's inexplicable insistence on denying the unanimous conclusion of the intelligence community regarding Russian interference with our election forces his surrogates into fits of incoherence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|5 hr
|Squirtyy7755
|50
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|18 hr
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|22 hr
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Mon
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC