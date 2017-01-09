Trump's hope to get along with Russia...

Trump's hope to get along with Russia will be dashed quickly: Senate Republican leader

The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate said on Sunday U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's hope to improve relations with Russia would be "dashed" quickly. "My suspicion is these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in an interview with CBS.

