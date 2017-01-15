Trump's friend 'fell in love' with dog she offered for White House :0
Donald Trump might be the first pet-less president in 150 years, A after a plan to have him adopt a goldendoodle dog fell through. Lois Pope, a Palm Beach, Fla., philanthropist and a longtime friend of the president-elect, believes a pooch belongs in the White House and began searching for a hypoallergenic breed for Trump once he won the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|charlie
|23
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|23 hr
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Fri
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC