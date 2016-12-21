Trump's doubts about cybersecurity alarm experts
Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|40 min
|Shenanigans
|20
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|6 hr
|PayupSucka
|40
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Sat
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC