Trump tweets on Julian Assange, Obamacare, Ford
Donald J. Trump Super Tuesday Press Conference at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 1, 2016. Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible Context: The hacking of the Democrats' email has lived well beyond the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.
