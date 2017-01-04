Trump tweets on Julian Assange, Obama...

Trump tweets on Julian Assange, Obamacare, Ford

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Donald J. Trump Super Tuesday Press Conference at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on March 1, 2016. Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible Context: The hacking of the Democrats' email has lived well beyond the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 3 hr Captain Yesterday 50
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 6 hr fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Mon zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC