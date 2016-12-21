Trump Threatens North Korea, Insults China In 140-Character Snippets
The tweeter in chief wades into the fray over Kim Jong Un's remarks on his country's nuclear capabilities. President-elect Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he and his wife, Melania, attend a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|27 min
|Afrikan American
|46
|Trump computers
|4 hr
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC