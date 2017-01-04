Trump taps Reagan ex-official Lighthi...

Trump taps Reagan ex-official Lighthizer as trade chief

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

President-elect Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 28. Trump announced Tuesday he has nominated Reagan-era lawyer Robert Lighthizer, described as an advocate of greater protectionism, as U.S. trade representative. Trump's choice for one of his last remaining senior appointments signals that he plans to go ahead with the tough trade policies he promised during the presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 6 hr Squirtyy7755 50
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth 20 hr Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Mon zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,051

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC