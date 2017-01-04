Trump taps Reagan ex-official Lighthizer as trade chief
President-elect Donald Trump speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Dec. 28. Trump announced Tuesday he has nominated Reagan-era lawyer Robert Lighthizer, described as an advocate of greater protectionism, as U.S. trade representative. Trump's choice for one of his last remaining senior appointments signals that he plans to go ahead with the tough trade policies he promised during the presidential campaign.
