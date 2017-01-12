Trump says he has 'nothing to do with Russia.' Thirty years of history says he does
It's not possible to know if Trump has current deals with Russia - he won't release his tax returns - but his record shows repeated attempts to do business there. WASHINTON-U.S. president-elect Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Trump, however, has a long history with Russia, trying repeatedly to build luxury properties in Moscow, holding a beauty pageant there, and benefiting from heavy investments from Russians in his properties around the world.
