Trump says he has 'nothing to do with...

Trump says he has 'nothing to do with Russia.' Thirty years of history says he does

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

It's not possible to know if Trump has current deals with Russia - he won't release his tax returns - but his record shows repeated attempts to do business there. WASHINTON-U.S. president-elect Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Trump, however, has a long history with Russia, trying repeatedly to build luxury properties in Moscow, holding a beauty pageant there, and benefiting from heavy investments from Russians in his properties around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 7 min Listen 7
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Wed Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Wed TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Jan 4 Answer101 125
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 13 at 4:00AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC