Trump Plans to Meet U.K.'s Prime Mini...

Trump Plans to Meet U.K.'s Prime Minister May, Reaffirming Ties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

President-elect Donald Trump says he will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in spring as the British leader tries to ease a frosty start to their relationship and expand trade with the U.S. after her country withdraws from the European Union. US President-elect Donald Trump waves to the media after meeting with David Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group December 28, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach 4 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 8 hr Listen 4
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Fri Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Jan 4 Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Jan 3 Lost_in_Floridastan 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 08 at 4:45AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC