Trump has the habits of a showman, no...

Trump has the habits of a showman, not a manager. Get ready for chaos

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... 13 min Hat Tricks 1
News Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach 7 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 11 hr Listen 4
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Fri Captain Yesterday 52
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Jan 4 Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 08 at 4:45AM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC