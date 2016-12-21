Trump Claims Special Knowledge of Hac...

Trump Claims Special Knowledge of Hacking; Will Let us Know Later

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Outside the Beltway

Speaking to a handful of reporters outside his Palm Beach, Fla., club, Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump cast his declarations of doubt as an effort to seek the truth. "I just want them to be sure because it's a pretty serious charge," Mr. Trump said of the intelligence agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outside the Beltway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump computers 3 hr Sprinkles5144 11
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 5 hr PayupSucka 37
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Sat Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Dec 28 Floridistan Sucks 123
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Dec 27 TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 01 at 4:01PM EST

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,436

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC