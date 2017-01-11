Tre Mason Arrested Over ATV Chase In Florida
Ex-NFL running back Tre Mason was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday stemming from a police chase in which the RB fled from cops on an ATV. TMZ Sports broke the story ... cops tried to stop Mason on July 27th when they saw him riding the vehicle in a prohibited area.
